Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a January move for Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, with new head coach Mauricio Pochettino thought to want extra firepower in attack.

Why Man Utd Need a New Striker

Pochettino prepares for his first Premier League match in charge this weekend, against Liverpool. United will be viewed as underdogs at Anfield, but the early fixtures should show the new coaching staff which players suit their style and where the squad needs strengthening.

Benjamin Sesko’s injury and Joshua Zirkzee’s limited role have reportedly convinced Pochettino that a centre-forward is a priority. According to journalist Mark Brus, Osimhen is high on United’s shortlist.

Victor Osimhen’s Numbers at Galatasaray

The Nigerian has made an eye-catching start in Turkey, with 10 goals and three assists in all competitions, giving him 13 goal involvements. At 27, he is valued at around £54 million by Transfermarkt, a fee that looks sensible for a forward of his pedigree. He has been linked with the Premier League before.

Is a January Move Realistic?

Despite United’s interest, a winter deal looks unlikely. Galatasaray are expected to keep their leading scorer as they chase the Super Lig title, and he could prove vital if they progress in the Champions League knockout rounds.

United may also prefer to give Sesko more time to impress Pochettino. He arrived only in 2025 and is still young. The club could instead spend in other areas, such as defence, in the winter window.

Our Take

Osimhen’s record suggests he would be a significant upgrade in front of goal, but the timing is awkward. Prising a key player away from a title-chasing side mid-season is rarely straightforward, and a summer approach could be more realistic. Sesko’s progress under Pochettino may also shape how aggressive United decide to be.