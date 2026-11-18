Silvestre Backs Old Club to Make a Move

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has suggested the Red Devils should consider Chelsea’s Estevao Willian. Speaking to Metro, the pundit praised the Brazilian’s style and said he would be a good signing if he became available.

Silvestre was realistic, though. He believes the teenager intends to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge, so he does not expect United to make a move.

Why Man Utd Could Use Another Forward

Ruben Amorim’s side have Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo on the right, but Amad has managed just one assist in eight appearances since returning from injury. Mbeumo has been used centrally as Benjamin Sesko’s fitness problems and Joshua Zirkzee’s limited minutes have left a gap up front. Shea Lacey offers cover, but he is still developing.

Estevao’s Situation at Chelsea

The 19-year-old, valued at around £67m by Transfermarkt, impressed in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over United last month. Despite that, he has been on the fringes under Xabi Alonso. His contract runs until 2033, so the Blues are under no pressure to sell.

A technically gifted left-footed right-winger, Estevao is quick, confident dribbling in tight spaces and clinical in front of goal. He is also comfortable playing centrally.

Our Take

A deal looks unlikely in January given Chelsea’s strong position, but Estevao fits the profile of player United should target long term. Whether the Old Trafford club test the market next summer will be one to watch.