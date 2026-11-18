Telegraph Links United With Cottagers Centre-Back

Manchester United are reportedly considering a January approach for Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, according to The Telegraph. The Nigeria international, who can play at centre-back and left-back, is said to be prominent on the club’s winter shortlist.

Why Defence Is a Priority

United’s season has started poorly, with the club 18th in the Premier League on eight points. Mauricio Pochettino has replaced Michael Carrick in the dugout and is expected to receive backing in the market. Defensive frailties are a clear concern, highlighted by a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Contract Situation and Potential Fee

Bassey’s Fulham contract runs until June, with an option to extend by 12 months. The Cottagers would prefer to keep him but are unlikely to block a move if a substantial bid arrives. Transfermarkt values the 26-year-old at around £23m, though Fulham could demand closer to £40m in January.

Bassey’s Form at Fulham

After an uneven start at Craven Cottage, the former Ajax man has grown into the Premier League. He has completed 89% of his passes this term and won 64% of his duels, despite Fulham sitting 15th. His ball-playing ability would suit United, and he could challenge Lisandro Martinez, whose own contract situation remains unresolved. He could also offer cover for the injury-prone Luke Shaw.

Our Take

Bassey appears a sensible fit for a side desperate for stability at the back, but paying a premium mid-season is a risk. If United can negotiate closer to his market value, this could prove smart business. At £40m, the price looks harder to justify.