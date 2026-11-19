Michael Owen believes new Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino can get the best out of Marcus Rashford, whose form has fallen sharply in recent years.

Rashford’s Struggles Since His 2023 Contract

The 29-year-old academy graduate was a key figure at Old Trafford until he signed a lucrative new deal in 2023. A falling-out with Ruben Amorim then led to loan spells, including a productive but largely rotational stint at Barcelona, where he contributed 25 goals and assists in 26 starts. The Catalans chose not to make the move permanent.

Michael Carrick kept him at United, but Rashford has made no goal contributions in eight appearances this season. Carrick has since been dismissed, with Pochettino taking over.

Why Owen Believes Pochettino Is the Right Fit

Speaking to Metro, Owen pointed to Pochettino’s record of developing young talent and rejuvenating players. He argued the Argentine has experience at several levels and is as well placed as anyone to reignite Rashford. Owen also felt the forward’s displays haven’t been as poor as the numbers suggest, and that there is more to come.

Rashford’s Contract and Transfer Outlook

Valued at roughly £29m by Transfermarkt, Rashford is versatile across the front line and can still decide matches on his day. His contract runs until 2028, and his high wages are hard to justify on current output.

Personally, I think a January or summer exit makes sense if the improvement doesn’t come. Offering a new deal would be a risk, whereas selling would clear a big salary and bring in a fee while he still has value.