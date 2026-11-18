Klopp Reveals First Impression of Wirtz

Germany boss Jurgen Klopp has delivered a glowing assessment of Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz, admitting he was left stunned the first time he watched the 23-year-old train with the national side.

Speaking in a recent interview, relayed by Fabrizio Romano, Klopp said he was “shocked” by what he saw. He highlighted Wirtz’s pressing, finishing, creativity and relentless work rate.

Wirtz Struggling for Consistency at Anfield

The praise comes at a useful time. Liverpool paid big money to sign the playmaker from Bayer Leverkusen last year, yet he has not matched his Bundesliga standards in England. He managed 15 goal contributions in 49 appearances last term and has two goals and four assists in 15 outings this season.

For Germany, though, the story is different. Wirtz netted twice in a 5-0 Nations League rout of the Netherlands on Monday, a reminder of the talent that made him one of Europe’s most coveted young players. Transfermarkt currently values him at roughly £71m.

Liverpool Face Selection Questions

Andoni Iraola has options in the creative department, with Dominik Szoboszlai also capable of operating as a number ten. The Reds sit fourth, nine points behind leaders Arsenal, and host Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday following their comfortable win over Crystal Palace.

Our Take

Klopp’s endorsement carries weight, and Wirtz’s international form suggests the quality is still there. Perhaps a settled role under Iraola is all he needs to unlock it at club level. A strong showing against United would go a long way.