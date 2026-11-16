Premier League Duo Make Early Contact

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Como over Croatian midfielder Martin Baturina, according to CaughtOffside. The 23-year-old has caught the eye in Serie A this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Como Demand £66m for Baturina

Baturina joined Como from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2025. Como are keen to keep him and will only entertain offers from £66m. Journalist Mark Brus claims there is a gap of at least €20m between the clubs’ valuations, so a deal looks far from done.

Several other sides are said to be monitoring the situation, including Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

Como’s Rapid Rise Under Fabregas

Como have been one of Europe’s success stories since promotion in 2024. Cesc Fabregas has led a project built on smart recruitment, with Nico Paz and Jacobo Ramon also attracting admirers. Their 4-1 win over United in the Champions League only underlined their quality.

Why Baturina Suits United

United could use extra creativity in the final third, particularly if Bruno Fernandes leaves Old Trafford. Baturina could offer a different dimension to Mauricio Pochettino’s attack, though the price tag is steep for a player with limited top-level experience.

Our view: Chelsea’s spending power may give them the edge, but a valuation gap this size could drag the saga out. Como have no pressure to sell, which puts them firmly in control of negotiations.