Why Manchester United Want a New Left-Back

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall, according to the Express. Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu are the specialist left-backs at Old Trafford, but both have had injury trouble, and Shaw is now in the final year of his contract.

Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui and Ayden Heaven can deputise, though none is a natural left-back. That leaves United short of reliable depth in the position.

Newcastle’s £60m Valuation

Newcastle have endured a difficult start to the season and may struggle to qualify for Europe, which could open the door to a sale next year. However, the Magpies are expected to demand around £60m.

They are well placed to hold firm after tying Hall down to a new contract running until 2031.

Lewis Hall’s Strengths and Form

Hall is a technically gifted, quick left-back who can dribble out of tight spaces and thread passes between the lines. He also contributes defensively.

This season he has registered three goal contributions and three clean sheets in all competitions. He has since earned a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

Our Take on Hall to Man Utd

In our opinion, Hall would be a smart long-term investment, given his age and potential. Whether United make a firm approach in January or wait until the summer remains to be seen.

United resume their Premier League campaign against Liverpool after the international break.