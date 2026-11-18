Liverpool Eye Midfield Reinforcements

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a January approach for AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, with the Reds keen to steal a march on Chelsea. The Merseyside club sit fourth in the Premier League and have won three of their opening four Champions League fixtures, giving Andoni Iraola a solid platform in his first season at Anfield.

Chelsea’s Summer Target Back in Play

According to James Pearce, Liverpool expect to recruit a midfielder in 2027, potentially as early as the winter window, with Camara discussed internally. TEAMtalk suggests the 22-year-old could cost around £59 million. Chelsea were close to signing him in the summer, yet Monaco pulled out despite most terms being agreed. The Blues are now said to prioritise Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

Why Liverpool Need Depth in Midfield

Speculation over Alexis Mac Allister’s long-term future, combined with a thin options pool in central areas, makes a new arrival logical. Camara is a energetic box-to-box player who reads the game well, wins the ball back consistently and carries it through the middle of the pitch. He also offers line-breaking passing, dead-ball quality and a threat from distance.

Opinion: A Shrewd Piece of Business

Monaco’s need to raise funds could soften their stance, and Camara looks a smart fit for Iraola’s side. Securing him mid-season would be an ambitious move, particularly with a Chelsea rival in the picture. If Liverpool can get the deal over the line, it could prove a significant boost to their top-five hopes and domestic cup runs.