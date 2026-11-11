Everton are said to be keen on Coventry City midfielder Jack Rudoni, according to Football Insider, with manager David Moyes reportedly a big admirer of the 25-year-old.

Rudoni Impressing at Coventry

Rudoni joined Coventry from Huddersfield Town in 2024 and made an instant impact, contributing 22 goals and assists in his first campaign. He followed that with 13 goal involvements in 33 outings last term as the Sky Blues won promotion.

The Englishman has adapted well to the top flight, netting four times in 11 appearances. He has been central to Coventry’s fight against the drop, with the club sitting just a point above the relegation zone.

Competition and Contract Situation

Football Insider claim Moyes sees Rudoni as an ideal fit for his system, though Leeds United are also in the mix. Coventry are reluctant to sell in January, with his contract running until 2028. However, Transfermarkt values him at roughly £17m, and keeping him next summer could prove difficult if relegation follows.

Why Rudoni Could Suit Everton

A left-footed, creative midfielder, Rudoni is also comfortable in a box-to-box role and works hard off the ball. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been an automatic starter at number ten since arriving from Chelsea, but Everton lack a quality understudy in that position.

In my opinion, Rudoni would be a smart addition, offering depth and competition at a prime age in his career. It will be intriguing to see whether Everton make a firm approach in January or wait until the summer.