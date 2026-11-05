Red Devils Show Interest in Unhappy City Defender

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race for Manchester City’s Rayan Aït-Nouri, with journalist Florian Plettenberg claiming the Old Trafford club would like to sign the Algerian. The 25-year-old is said to be open to leaving the Etihad in January after failing to make a Premier League appearance this season.

Why Aït-Nouri Wants Out

Having joined City from Wolves in June 2025, the left-back managed just 17 league outings in his first campaign. Despite a strong World Cup, Enzo Maresca still prefers Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly. Aït-Nouri has featured in cup ties, averaging 6.67 duels per game in the EFL Cup and impressing against Brighton.

United’s Left-Back Problem

United were linked with several defenders last summer but signed none. That decision now looks costly, with Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu both injured and Diogo Dalot struggling out of position. Reports also suggest United enquired about a deadline-day deal in September.

Personal Terms Not an Issue

Plettenberg indicates agreeing personal terms should be straightforward. However, the fierce rivalry between the two Manchester clubs could complicate negotiations. Transfermarkt values the former Wolves man at £29m, so a bid above that figure may be required.

Our Take

This looks a sensible piece of business for United if City are willing to deal, as the injury situation leaves Carrick short of natural options. The rivalry is the real obstacle, though, and City may prefer to sell elsewhere. Still, a player seeking minutes and a club needing cover is a logical match.