Reds Step Up Interest in Croatian Centre-Back

Liverpool are reportedly showing strong interest in Brighton and Hove Albion defender Luka Vuskovic, according to Caught Offside. The 19-year-old has made an impressive start to the campaign, registering two goal contributions and six clean sheets in all competitions.

Vuskovic’s Journey from Hajduk Split to Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur signed Vuskovic from Hajduk Split, but sent him on loan to Hamburger SV. He netted six goals in 28 Bundesliga appearances there. Spurs chose not to retain him after bringing in Jan Paul Van Hecke, and Brighton secured his signature last summer. He has since broken into the Croatia national team.

Why Liverpool Are Looking at Defensive Options

Virgil van Dijk’s contract expires next summer, prompting Liverpool to explore long-term replacements. Levi Colwill is also on their radar, though Chelsea are reportedly keen to tie him to a new deal.

Brighton’s Valuation of Vuskovic

Vuskovic’s contract runs until 2031, giving Brighton a strong negotiating hand. The Seagulls are known as a selling club and would reportedly consider an offer of up to £90m.

Player Profile and Our Take

At 6ft 4in, the right-footed defender is strong in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and capable of chipping in with goals. In our view, Vuskovic looks a shrewd long-term investment given his age and potential, although £90m is a considerable sum for a teenager. It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool make a formal approach in January or wait until the summer.