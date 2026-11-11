Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly weighing up a move for AC Milan centre-back Koni De Winter, according to TeamTalk.

Spurs Consider Defensive Reinforcements

Spurs endured a poor start to the Premier League campaign but have improved since the last international break, winning three straight before losing at Leeds United. Roberto De Zerbi was heavily backed last summer, and extra January funding could aid a push for European qualification. TeamTalk says several English clubs are monitoring the Belgian, who joined from Genoa last year and has started all but one Serie A match this season.

Why De Winter Stands Out

The 24-year-old has become key under Ruben Amorim, shifting from a back three to a back four. He boasts 94% pass accuracy, around four duels won per game, nearly three recoveries and two tackles. His physical and aerial strength suit the Premier League.

Milan Under No Pressure to Sell

Milan have Champions League ambitions and face no financial pressure. Transfermarkt values De Winter at £21m, but a fee closer to £42m may be needed.

Our Opinion

Spurs are well stocked with Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, Tosin Adarabioyo and Ben Davies. In our opinion, a January deal looks unlikely. A summer approach is more plausible if Milan miss out on the Champions League and a Tottenham defender leaves.