Keane Questions Lammens’ Shot-Stopping

Roy Keane has criticised Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens after Sunday’s 4-4 draw with Aston Villa. Speaking on Sky Sports, the former United captain said the Belgian “has to do better”, arguing that a goalkeeper who isn’t making saves hurts the team badly. Lammens was at fault for two soft goals.

Lammens’ Difficult Start to the Season

United signed the 24-year-old from Royal Antwerp last year after Andre Onana’s struggles. He impressed last term, keeping eight clean sheets with a 67% save rate as United finished third and qualified for the Champions League.

This season has been tougher. Lammens has just one clean sheet in 14 appearances, while United sit in the bottom three with eight points from ten league games.

Strengths and Backup Options

Standing 6ft 4in, Lammens is strong in the air, comfortable with the ball at his feet and a reliable shot-stopper. Transfermarkt values him at around £29m. Karl Darlow arrived on a free transfer from Leeds United as cover, but his only start so far was the EFL Cup defeat to Brighton.

Our Opinion

Keane’s criticism is fair, but singling out Lammens ignores the bigger picture. Conceding four at home points to wider defensive problems, and a young keeper’s confidence can suffer when the back line keeps breaking down. United face Liverpool at Anfield next, then Sporting CP in the Champions League.