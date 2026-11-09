Man Utd Join Race for Tavernier

Manchester United are reportedly ready to challenge Arsenal for Bournemouth winger Marcus Tavernier, according to GiveMeSport. Newcastle United are also said to be keeping tabs on the forward.

United have collected only seven points from nine league games, and Michael Carrick is under growing pressure. The report claims the club are watching Tavernier closely ahead of a possible January approach.

Tavernier’s Form at Bournemouth

Mainly deployed on the left, Tavernier has scored six goals in all competitions this season. His work rate and mobility have caught the eye. Transfermarkt values him at £25m, although Bournemouth would likely demand considerably more.

Why a January Move Looks Unlikely

In our opinion, a winter deal seems far-fetched. Matheus Cunha has been reliable on United’s left flank, with Patrick Dorgu and Marcus Rashford as alternatives. Rashford’s £300,000-a-week wages could mean he must leave before any new arrival.

Arsenal look the more attractive option. They sit 20 points clear of United and are regularly competing for trophies, though Tavernier would face competition from Christos Tzolis.

Bournemouth sold Antoine Semenyo last winter and appear willing to lose Alex Scott, whose contract expires next summer. Letting Tavernier go midway through the season would surprise us, so we feel the summer is the more realistic window.