Liverpool and Chelsea Linked With Diouf

Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in Brentford defender El Hadji Malick Diouf, according to TEAMtalk. However, the Bees apparently have no intention of selling the Senegal international, who arrived only last summer.

Who Is El Hadji Malick Diouf?

The 21-year-old joined West Ham from Slavia Praha a year earlier. Despite relegation, he impressed in the Premier League, registering five assists and six clean sheets in 32 appearances. He has mostly been a rotation option at Brentford this season, yet remains important for Senegal.

Valued at roughly £29m by Transfermarkt, Diouf is contracted until 2031, with Brentford holding an option for another year. A left-back who is also comfortable as a wing-back, he offers pace, strength, quality crossing and solid defensive output.

Why Liverpool Could Want Him

With Andrew Robertson gone, Liverpool rely on Milos Kerkez and Kostas Tsimikas. Kerkez has struggled to hit his best at Anfield, while Tsimikas is in the final year of his contract.

Why Chelsea Could Want Him

Chelsea lack a natural left wing-back, and Xabi Alonso’s back-three system appears to demand one.

Our Take

Diouf looks a smart option for either club given his age and potential. Brentford’s stance makes a deal tricky, though, so any concrete approach in January or next summer will be fascinating to watch.