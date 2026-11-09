Everton are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens, with TEAMtalk claiming the Toffees have long admired the 22-year-old.

Chelsea Plan Loan Exit for Gittens

Chelsea signed Gittens from Borussia Dortmund last year, but the England youth international has struggled for consistency at Stamford Bridge, largely because of fitness issues. He managed one goal last season and is yet to feature in the Premier League this term.

The Blues still view him as part of their long-term plans, so a permanent sale is unlikely. A January loan appears more realistic, giving him regular minutes.

Why Everton Want Gittens

Everton see Gittens as a possible successor to Jack Grealish, whose future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is uncertain following off-field issues. Grealish is expected to stay until the end of the season. Tyrique George is the other left-sided option, but he remains inexperienced.

Gittens is quick, technically gifted and comfortable dribbling in tight spaces. He is naturally a right-footed left winger and can operate on either flank.

Competition for Gittens

Everton are not alone. Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Leeds United, AS Roma, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are also reportedly keen. Transfermarkt values him at around £21m.

Our Take

A fresh environment could help Gittens rediscover his best form, and Everton would be getting a talented player with plenty of time on his side. Still, with so many suitors, Chelsea will have their pick of destinations, so David Moyes’ side will need to move decisively.