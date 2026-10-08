Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Espanyol forward Roberto Fernandez, according to TEAMtalk. The 24-year-old has made an excellent start to the La Liga season.

Fernandez’s Impressive La Liga Form

Fernandez joined Espanyol on loan from Sporting Braga in January 2025, with the move made permanent that summer. He contributed 10 goals and assists last term, but this season he has netted six times in seven league games. That form earned him a Spain call-up from Luis de la Fuente.

Spurs Face Competition From Chelsea and Brighton

TEAMtalk claims Spurs are considering attacking reinforcements after a sluggish start to the campaign. Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion are also reportedly in the race.

Espanyol are under no pressure to sell, with his contract running until 2031. However, a sizeable offer could change that, and Transfermarkt values him at around £17m.

What Fernandez Would Offer Roberto De Zerbi

Standing 6ft 1in, Fernandez is a right-footed striker known for his pace, strength and aerial ability. He holds the ball up well, finishes efficiently and works hard without possession.

Spurs signed Omar Marmoush in the summer, but he has struggled to settle. Dominic Solanke has been inconsistent since arriving from AFC Bournemouth, while Richarlison has reportedly been ruled out for the season by De Zerbi.

Our Take on the Potential Move

Fernandez looks a smart piece of business on paper. He is young, has room to grow and would offer a different profile to Spurs’ current forwards. Timing is the question, though, as a January bid would likely mean paying a premium. Waiting until the summer could be more realistic if his goals keep flowing.