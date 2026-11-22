Saha Questions United’s Striker Decision

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha believes his old club made a mistake by not pursuing Aston Villa striker Nicolas Jackson. Speaking to Metro, the Frenchman praised the Senegal international’s work rate and composure when under pressure.

Saha admitted Jackson can be wasteful in front of goal, but insisted his ability to occupy centre-backs is vital to a team’s balance. “I would’ve loved them at Old Trafford,” he said.

Jackson’s Rise From Chelsea to Villa

Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal in 2023 and contributed 23 goals and assists in his first Premier League campaign. He followed that with 13 goals and six assists, before Chelsea sent him on loan to Bayern Munich.

He returned eleven goals and three assists in 15 starts for the Bundesliga champions, then moved permanently to Villa last summer. The 25-year-old already has ten goal contributions this term, including a goal and an assist against United at Old Trafford.

Man Utd’s Forward Line Under Pressure

United’s attacking options look thin. Benjamin Sesko is expected to remain sidelined until January with fitness problems, while Joshua Zirkzee has struggled for form and sits on the fringes. Bryan Mbeumo has often covered through the middle.

With the club languishing in the Premier League relegation zone and already out of the Carabao Cup, new manager Mauricio Pochettino has plenty to fix.

Opinion: January Striker Business Looks Likely

Jackson would arguably have offered the physical, hard-running profile United lack right now. With Sesko absent and Zirkzee out of favour, a fresh striker in the next window feels close to essential if Pochettino is to stabilise the season.