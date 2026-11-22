Three Premier League Giants Circle Scalvini

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a move for Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini, according to TEAMtalk. The 22-year-old has been identified as a serious option as all three clubs assess their defensive needs.

Who Is Interested and When?

United and Liverpool are said to be tracking his progress closely ahead of a possible approach next year. Chelsea, meanwhile, have followed him for around two years. Newcastle have long admired the Italian, but the arrival of three bigger names could complicate their pursuit.

Atalanta’s Stance on Scalvini

Atalanta have little reason to cash in. His contract runs until 2031, and Transfermarkt values him at roughly £32m. The Bergamo club also have a reputation for driving a hard bargain.

Scalvini’s Strengths and Weaknesses

Standing 6ft 4in, the right-footed defender is comfortable in possession. He has completed 569 passes this season at 95% accuracy, with 73% accuracy on his long balls. He has also hit a top speed of 35.8km/h in Serie A.

However, his duel success rate of 52% needs work if he is to reach the elite level.

Our Opinion

Injuries have slowed Scalvini’s progress, but he looks to be back to his best. If he stays fit, his mix of size, pace and passing would suit any of these sides. Atalanta’s pricing could prove the biggest hurdle, though.