United Keep Talking Over Matanovic Deal

Manchester United are continuing internal discussions about a possible move for SC Freiburg forward Igor Matanovic, according to TEAMtalk. The Premier League club reportedly view the Croatian as a back-up striker option and have held previous talks over a deal.

Matanovic’s Form in the Bundesliga

The 23-year-old joined Freiburg from Eintracht Frankfurt and impressed last term, contributing 15 goals and four assists as the club reached the Europa League final, where they lost to Aston Villa. This season he has five goals and two assists in five games, with Freiburg third in the Bundesliga. His form has also earned him a place in the Croatia squad.

Freiburg Unwilling to Sell Cheaply

With his contract running until 2029, Freiburg are under no real pressure to sell and reportedly want around £50m. Aston Villa, Coventry City, Fulham, Arsenal and Chelsea are also said to be monitoring him.

How Matanovic Fits at Old Trafford

United’s main strikers are Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo can cover, but prefer wide roles. Zirkzee has struggled since joining from Bologna, while Sesko has had fitness issues. A dedicated number nine would add genuine depth. At 6ft 5in, Matanovic is a right-footed target man with room to develop.

United face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend after the long international break.

Our Take

A £50m fee feels steep for a player with one full top-flight season behind him, and Freiburg’s stance suggests talks would be tough. Still, his height, age and output make him an intriguing profile, and a younger option could ease reliance on Sesko’s fitness. That said, United would have to beat several rivals to his signature. The summer looks a more realistic window than January.