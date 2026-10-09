Sheringham Backs Kostoulas Move

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has urged his old club to sign Brighton forward Charalampos Kostoulas, believing the 19-year-old is heading for a £100million price tag.

Kostoulas joined from Olympiacos last year and was a rotation option in his first season, with three goal contributions. Danny Welbeck’s summer departure has changed that, and the Greece international has started regularly, registering four goal involvements in six games.

What Sheringham Said

Speaking to TEAMtalk, Sheringham highlighted Kostoulas’s display against Arsenal, calling him a “proper leader of the line”. He added that United should be on the phone to Brighton “without a doubt”. The striker is strong in the air, composed in possession and clinical in front of goal.

Does United Need a Striker?

Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee are United’s specialist options. Sesko has had fitness problems in recent months, while Zirkzee has struggled with the Premier League’s physicality since joining from Bologna. Matheus Cunha, Marcus Rashford and Bryan Mbeumo can play through the middle, but are more comfortable out wide.

Is Kostoulas the Right Fit for United?

Sheringham’s praise is understandable, but it is worth remembering Kostoulas has only a handful of Premier League starts behind him. Spending big on a player still finding his feet in English football carries real risk, particularly when United already have Sesko, who arrived as a long-term investment. Perhaps the better course is to let Sesko settle and keep tabs on Kostoulas’s progress rather than rushing into a costly deal.