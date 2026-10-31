Man United Make Early Move

Manchester United have reportedly opened discussions to sign Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to TEAMtalk, putting them ahead of Everton in the chase for the Algeria international.

The 25-year-old impressed at Wolves, where he registered 12 goal contributions in 2024/25, before joining City. Life at the Etihad has proved far less straightforward.

Why Man City Are Willing to Sell

TEAMtalk claims Enzo Maresca views Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly as his preferred left-sided options, leaving Ait-Nouri on the periphery. City are said to be ready to move him on in January, with intermediaries already sounding out interested clubs.

United were offered the defender last summer but did not complete a deal. City would reportedly accept a loan containing an obligation to buy, with a fee of around £30m mentioned.

Left-Back Needs at Old Trafford and Goodison Park

Injuries to Patrick Dorgu and Luke Shaw have left United short of a natural left-back, forcing Michael Carrick to use Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot and Ayden Heaven there. Everton, meanwhile, have Vitaliy Mykolenko as their specialist, with Jarrad Branthwaite offering emergency cover.

Ait-Nouri is quick, skilful in tight areas and capable of delivering dangerous crosses, while also being comfortable as a wing-back.

Our Take

United look the more pressing case given their injury problems, and a loan-to-buy structure could limit the financial risk. Everton may find it harder to compete on wages and profile. Still, at 25, Ait-Nouri has plenty of years ahead of him, so he could prove a smart signing for either club. Much will depend on who firms up their interest first.