Everton Show Interest in Frankfurt Playmaker

Everton are reportedly monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Can Uzun, according to Caught Offside. The Toffees are said to be weighing up a move for a creative midfielder, with David Moyes keen to add another option in the No.10 role.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has become a regular starter since arriving from Chelsea, while Carlos Alcaraz has found opportunities limited.

Arsenal Have Already Held Talks

Arsenal are also credited with an interest and have reportedly held discussions over a deal. However, the Gunners do not view the 20-year-old as a priority and are unwilling to meet Frankfurt’s valuation.

Fierce Competition for Uzun

Aston Villa and Brighton are also said to be in the mix, while Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Napoli have previously been linked. Frankfurt reportedly want a £50m (€60m) release clause triggered, with his contract running until 2029.

Uzun’s Profile and Fit

Uzun is a right-footed creative midfielder who has contributed to seven goals across all competitions this season. Arsenal already have Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze, Mikel Merino and Max Dowman in that area, so there is little pressing need unless a departure occurs.

Can Uzun: Who Needs Him More, Everton or Arsenal?

Uzun looks a genuinely promising talent, and Everton could benefit from the creativity he would bring if Alcaraz fails to break through. For Arsenal, the move feels more opportunistic than necessary. The £50m price tag is steep for either club, so the real question is who is willing to pay it first.