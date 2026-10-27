Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has praised Ronald Araujo after the Reds beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at Anfield. A Pascal Gross own goal and an Alexander Isak finish secured the points.

Iraola Delighted for Araujo

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Iraola said the defender “deserves the praise” and highlighted his assist for the opening goal, adding that he was happy for him.

Araujo’s Stats Against Brighton

Playing at right-back, the Uruguayan won all five of his duels and added eight clearances, six recoveries and three tackles. Fotmob rated him 8/10.

From Barcelona Loan to Liverpool Regular

Araujo arrived on loan from Barcelona last summer after struggling for minutes at Camp Nou. The 27-year-old was expected to challenge Jeremy Jacquet at centre-back, but Jacquet’s form there opened the door for a switch to right-back, where Araujo has flourished.

Liverpool’s Next Fixtures

The win lifts Liverpool to fourth, six points behind leaders Manchester City and Arsenal. Chelsea visit in the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday, before Sunday’s league clash with Arsenal. Rotation looks likely, so Araujo may be rested or used from the bench.

Araujo’s reinvention at right-back looks like smart squad management from Liverpool. Protecting him for the Arsenal game makes sense, though losing his defensive steel against Chelsea could be a risk.