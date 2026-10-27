Arsenal Join Race for Portuguese Forward

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a move for Monza striker Gustavo Varela, with Napoli also interested, according to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb.

The 21-year-old joined Monza from Benfica at the start of the season and has made an eye-catching start, scoring nine goals and providing one assist in eight appearances. The report claims Arsenal are particularly keen, while Napoli remain the leading Serie A suitor.

Arsenal’s Striker Situation

The Gunners signed only one attacker last summer, winger Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, despite being linked with several top forwards. Kai Havertz has three goals so far this season, while Viktor Gyokeres is still waiting for his first. The Swede remains highly rated, though he could make way if a bigger name arrives.

Varela’s Weaknesses

Despite his goals, Varela has areas to improve. His duel success rate is only just over 30% in Serie A this term, and his hold-up and link-up play are not among his strengths either.

Our Take

With Mikel Arteta’s side competing for major trophies, a proven top-five league striker looks a far more likely target than a youngster still to prove himself at that level. An offer in January or next summer seems improbable, and the speculation could well be agent-driven, designed to attract further interest from elsewhere in Europe.