Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly competing for Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, according to TEAMtalk, with both clubs having held talks over a possible deal.

Why Man Utd Need a Striker

United’s options up front are thin. Joshua Zirkzee has struggled to settle in the Premier League and sits on the fringes under Michael Carrick, while Benjamin Sesko is battling a persistent shin problem and is not expected back until January.

That has left Carrick using Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha centrally, despite both being more effective out wide. TEAMtalk claims United have made contact to learn the terms of a potential move.

Arsenal Also in the Mix

Arsenal have made enquiries too. With Gabriel Jesus gone, Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz are the main options, and neither has been consistent. Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to add a proven finisher.

Who Else Wants Kroupi?

The 20-year-old scored 13 goals in his first Premier League season after joining from Lorient. Tottenham Hotspur backed away last summer following his foot injury but remain interested, while Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Barcelona are also watching closely.

Bournemouth Hold the Cards

Kroupi’s contract runs until 2030, so Bournemouth can demand a hefty fee. Transfermarkt values him at around £58m.

Our Take

Kroupi looks a smart long-term investment for either club, but United’s injury problems make their need more urgent. Arsenal may counter with a more compelling project, though, so this could become a genuine bidding war.