Chelsea and Liverpool have reportedly joined the chase for Benfica’s teenage defender Daniel Banjaqui, according to TEAMtalk. The Portugal Under-21 international is attracting plenty of attention across Europe.

Who Is Daniel Banjaqui?

The 18-year-old came through Benfica’s academy and was handed his senior debut by Jose Mourinho in a 2-0 Taça de Portugal win over Farense in December 2025. He has made six first-team appearances since, with three coming this season.

His display against AC Milan in the Champions League was a real highlight. He won ten ground duels, made seven tackles and completed 33 of 39 passes in a 2-0 victory.

Transfer Fee and Competition

Benfica have reportedly set a £45m release clause, though they may consider offers between £30m and £33m. The list of suitors is long, with Tottenham, Brighton, Manchester United, Arsenal, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Juventus, Roma, Inter, Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Barcelona all said to be monitoring him.

Why Chelsea and Liverpool Need a Right-Back

Reece James’s ongoing fitness concerns have reportedly heightened Chelsea’s interest, while Marco Palestra and Malo Gusto have yet to convince. Liverpool have had to use Ronald Araujo at right-back, with Jeremie Frimpong still searching for his best form after arriving from Leverkusen.

Our Take

Banjaqui looks a smart long-term investment, and a fee near £33m would be reasonable for a player with such obvious potential. The sheer number of rival clubs, though, means Benfica hold the upper hand in negotiations, and a bidding war could easily push the price towards the full £45m.