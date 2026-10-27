Liverpool have reportedly entered the race for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, setting up a transfer battle with Manchester United next year.

Why Liverpool Are Linked With Branthwaite

According to Football Insider, the Reds have joined United in monitoring the 24-year-old, who is said to be valued at £80m. Everton sit 11th in the Premier League, just a point off the European places, yet their standout defender continues to attract interest from bigger clubs.

Defensive Reinforcements Needed at Anfield

Virgil van Dijk is now in the later stages of his career, and Liverpool’s long-term depth at centre-back is thin beyond Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni. Branthwaite’s Premier League experience should help him settle quickly, and his physical presence and well-timed tackles are clear strengths.

His distribution, however, is not at Van Dijk’s level, so he would not be a like-for-like replacement.

Champions League Football Could Decide the Race

Qualification for Europe’s top competition is reportedly a major factor in Branthwaite’s decision. United’s difficult start to the campaign makes that a tall order, which arguably gives Liverpool the edge.

Our Take

An £80m outlay raises questions, particularly as Liverpool would probably need another defender regardless. Still, the Reds look better placed to win this race, even if signing a direct Everton rival adds a layer of intrigue to the deal.