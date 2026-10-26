Arsenal are reportedly keeping close tabs on Brighton forward Charalampos Kostoulas, according to Football Insider. The 19-year-old Greece international has caught the eye with nine goal contributions in ten appearances this term.

Who Is Charalampos Kostoulas?

Kostoulas came through the ranks at Olympiacos, where he made history as the club’s youngest professional debutant at just 15. He scored his first senior goal in November 2024, a header in a derby win over PAOK, and made 35 appearances before joining Brighton in 2025.

His debut campaign on the south coast was limited, with only two starts as he sat behind Danny Welbeck. This season, though, he has seized his chance, registering six Premier League contributions and attracting interest from several clubs.

Why Arsenal Are Interested

The Gunners are said to be planning for the long term up front, with Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz both needing eventual successors. Former scout Bryan King told Football Insider that Arsenal have almost certainly assessed the player, suggesting another lucrative sale could be on the cards for Brighton.

Martin Keown has described the 6ft 1in striker as “world-class”, adding further weight to the growing hype.

Brighton’s Likely Valuation

Transfermarkt values Kostoulas at £33m, but with four years left on his contract, Brighton are expected to demand considerably more. The Seagulls have a reputation for driving hard bargains on their best young talents.

Is Kostoulas the Right Fit for Arsenal?

Kostoulas looks a shrewd long-term option rather than an immediate starter at the Emirates. His age, physicality and finishing instinct fit Arsenal’s recruitment profile, but paying a premium for a player with limited top-flight minutes would be a considerable gamble. Brighton hold all the cards, and any deal would likely depend on how his form holds up through the winter.