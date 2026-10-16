Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a January approach for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, according to the Daily Mail.

Why United Need Defensive Reinforcements

Despite finishing third in the Premier League last season, United have looked shaky at the back this term. Matthijs de Ligt has battled a back problem for almost a year, while Leny Yoro has struggled to command a regular place under Michael Carrick. Ayden Heaven remains a work in progress.

Contract situations add further complications. Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez are both in the final year of their deals, and Martínez’s future has been clouded by his public criticism of sporting director Jason Wilcox.

Could Martínez Make Way?

United reportedly prefer to keep the Argentinian, but his recent injury problems could prompt a sale if a decent offer arrives, freeing up space for a new arrival.

Branthwaite’s Qualities and Concerns

Standing 6ft 5in, the left-footed Branthwaite can also cover at left-back. He is quick, strong, dominant in the air and comfortable bringing the ball out from defence.

However, Everton will drive a hard bargain after tying him to a contract until 2030, having already rebuffed United’s interest a couple of years ago. His hamstring history is another red flag.

Our Take

At 24 and with Premier League experience, Branthwaite fits the profile United should be chasing. Still, paying a premium for a player with recurring muscle issues is a gamble. Whether a deal materialises in January or is pushed back to the summer will likely depend on United’s ability to offload senior defenders first.