Reds Reportedly Track Brazilian Talent

Liverpool are said to be monitoring Porto’s 20-year-old Brazilian forward William Gomes, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola. The report claims he features on a shortlist of attacking targets at Anfield.

Impressive Return in Portugal

Gomes joined Porto permanently in January from São Paulo and has swiftly silenced doubts over his inexperience. He has made 67 appearances and scored 20 goals, establishing himself as a first-team regular.

Last season’s second half was especially encouraging. He started only nine of 28 Primeira Liga matches, yet still netted eight times and added an assist. This term, he has played in all eight games for Francesco Farioli’s unbeaten, league-leading side, scoring twice and providing two assists.

Why Liverpool Want a Natural Right Winger

Following Mohamed Salah’s summer exit, Liverpool signed Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz. Both, however, are more comfortable on the left, leaving a gap on the opposite flank. A Bola suggests the Merseyside club want a specialist right-sided option, with Gomes now on their radar.

Release Clause Could Prove a Hurdle

Porto have recently extended his contract until 2031, with his release clause reportedly rising from £67m to £84m. That may test Liverpool’s appetite to move ahead of the 2027 transfer window.

Goals have been scarce at Anfield, with just seven scored in the opening five Premier League games. Barcola is yet to open his account, while Munoz’s strike against Nottingham Forest remains his only goal before the international break.

Our Opinion on the Potential Move

Gomes appears a sensible fit for Andoni Iraola, offering natural right-sided width and considerable long-term potential. Even so, £84m is substantial for a player with limited top-level starts, so patience may be the wiser approach.