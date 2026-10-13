Spurs Explore Atletico Madrid Forward Move

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly exploring a move for Atletico Madrid winger Giuliano Simeone, according to TEAMtalk. The report claims head coach Roberto De Zerbi is a big admirer of the Argentina international and believes he suits his style of play.

Rivals Circle for Argentine Winger

Spurs are not alone in their interest. Manchester United have reportedly made enquiries, while Manchester City are also said to be monitoring the 23-year-old’s situation.

Atletico Unlikely to Sell

Simeone’s contract in Madrid runs until 2030, and Atletico are said to be reluctant to let him leave. Tottenham would therefore need to table an offer well above his £33m Transfermarkt valuation to test their resolve.

The former River Plate youngster came through Atletico’s academy and spent loan spells at Real Zaragoza and Alaves before his senior debut in April 2022. He has since made 112 appearances and has contributed four goals or assists in eight games this season, helping Atletico to second in LaLiga.

Spurs Struggling for Goals

Tottenham’s attack has been a concern. After the draw with Manchester United, they have failed to win any of their first six league games for the fourth time in their history. Despite adding Omar Marmoush and Savinho in the summer, they have scored just three Premier League goals.

De Zerbi’s side host Coventry City on Monday, hoping to find their scoring touch.

Our View

Simeone’s work rate and versatility would suit a Spurs side lacking cutting edge, but prising him from a club that views him as untouchable will be difficult. With United and City also interested, Tottenham may need to move quickly and spend big.