United Seek Attacking Reinforcements

Manchester United have made a sluggish start to the Premier League season, winning only one of their opening six games. Their attack has lacked clear roles, and squad depth remains a worry.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Old Trafford club want another right winger in 2027. Atletico Madrid’s Giuliano Simeone has reportedly been identified as a candidate.

City and Spurs Also Keen

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also admirers of the Argentine. Bailey claims City tested the water earlier this year but were turned away, with Atletico viewing the 23-year-old as a key figure.

His father, Diego, is the club’s manager, so any offer would have to overcome a strong family and professional bond. Transfermarkt values him at around £35 million.

Why Simeone Would Suit United

Atletico’s lack of recent silverware could prompt the winger to rethink his future if another season passes without a trophy. In my opinion, he would be a shrewd signing.

Simeone offers clever movement off the ball, real pace and a strong record in one-on-one duels, plus a fierce shot and calm decision-making in the final third.

His work without the ball is equally impressive, with physicality, tackling and relentless pressing. That makes him a capable right-back option as well, adding useful flexibility.

Prising him away from his father’s side will not be easy, especially with two rivals in the race. Still, his energy and versatility could be exactly what this United squad needs.