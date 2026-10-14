Everton have reportedly stepped up their interest in Rennes centre-forward Esteban Lepaul, with several Premier League sides also keeping tabs on the Frenchman, according to TEAMtalk.

Who Is Esteban Lepaul?

Rennes boss Franck Haise has called the 26-year-old “very complete”, and few strikers in Ligue 1 have enjoyed a rise quite like his. Lepaul came through Lyon’s academy but never played for the first team, later impressing at Épinal, Orléans and Angers before joining Rennes. He won the Ligue 1 top scorer award with 21 goals and has added four in six games this term, earning a call-up to Zinedine Zidane’s France squad.

Premier League Rivals Circle

Leeds United, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are all said to be interested. TEAMtalk claims Everton are showing the strongest appetite, having carried out extensive scouting checks.

Why Everton Need a Goalscorer

David Moyes’ side sit fifth and are one of only three unbeaten teams in the division. Yet their eight goals are the fewest among the top five, and Thierno Barry has contributed three of them. Another reliable forward could help turn solid defensive foundations into a genuine European push after missing out last season.

Hurdles to a Deal

Lepaul recently signed a new contract at Rennes, so the French club hold the upper hand. Everton would probably need to better his £37m Transfermarkt valuation to get a deal over the line.

Our Take

Lepaul looks an ideal fit on paper, but with four Premier League rivals sniffing around, Everton may struggle to win a bidding war. If Moyes wants a proven finisher, moving early could prove decisive.