Arsenal are reportedly the frontrunners to land Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa from RB Leipzig, with Football Insider claiming the Premier League champions are best placed to secure his signature.

Why Arsenal Want Antonio Nusa

The Gunners failed to land a major attacking signing this summer after pursuits of Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Jr collapsed. Christos Tzolis was their only forward addition, while Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus all departed.

Arsenal also scored the fewest goals among the top four last season, so strengthening the frontline remains a priority for Mikel Arteta.

Nusa Transfer Fee and Competition

Football Insider reports Arsenal have the 21-year-old on their radar and are ready to move if he becomes available before January. Norwegian football expert Bryan King says suitors must offer at least £60m.

Arsenal are not alone, though. Newcastle United are also interested, and Aston Villa are reportedly in a strong position too.

Nusa’s Form This Season

Praised as “extraordinary” by Erling Haaland, Nusa has four goals and three assists in all competitions this season. He is on course for his best goal return since his breakout year at Stabæk in 2021.

Our Opinion

Nusa’s pace and directness would suit Arsenal’s attack, and at 21 he offers long-term value. However, £60m is a significant outlay for a player still developing. With Villa and Newcastle circling, Arsenal will need to move decisively if they want to win this race.