Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as they weigh up reinforcements at right-back, according to Football Insider.

Why Liverpool Need a Right-Back

Conor Bradley remains sidelined with a long-term injury, leaving Jeremie Frimpong as the Reds’ only natural option on the right. The 25-year-old has managed just four goal contributions in 41 appearances since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen, and his defensive work has come under scrutiny.

The 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest highlighted those concerns, with Frimpong’s positioning exploited before Dominik Szoboszlai was introduced. Since then, Ronald Araujo has been preferred in the role across the last three Premier League fixtures.

Kounde’s Situation at Barcelona

The France international has slipped down the pecking order under Hansi Flick, which has reportedly attracted interest from several top clubs. Barcelona are expected to resist any approach, with Flick having described the player as “incredible”, but the report suggests offers beyond £60m could soften their stance.

Transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke has indicated Liverpool could move in January or wait until the summer of 2027.

Our Take

Kounde would offer Liverpool genuine quality and versatility, though a £60m outlay for a player who may be unsettled rather than desperate to leave feels steep. It is also worth asking whether Liverpool need a long-term solution or simply a more reliable stopgap while Bradley recovers.

Either way, Frimpong must improve quickly. The Reds travel to Brentford on Saturday, 17th October, hoping to return to winning ways.