Manchester United icon Dwight Yorke believes Michael Carrick must hand Benjamin Sesko a regular starting role, despite the striker’s latest injury setback.

Sesko’s Story at Old Trafford So Far

United strengthened their attack by signing the Slovenia international from RB Leipzig last year. Used largely as a rotation option, Sesko managed 12 goals and one assist in his first campaign.

This season he has found the net twice, though a fresh shin problem is expected to keep him out for a prolonged spell. The 23-year-old is valued at around £63m by Transfermarkt.

Yorke Backs the Forward’s Potential

Speaking on talkSPORT, as reported by Metro, Yorke admitted he cannot understand why Sesko is not a first-choice option. The former United striker insisted the youngster has “all the attributes” and should be trusted as the main number nine, with team-mates feeding off him.

Standing 6ft 5in, Sesko is quick, strong, dominant in the air and technically accomplished. He also takes penalties and works hard without the ball.

Carrick’s Striking Options

Joshua Zirkzee remains the other specialist striker, having struggled since arriving from Bologna, though he impressed off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Matheus Cunha, Marcus Rashford and Bryan Mbeumo can cover centrally, but all prefer wide roles.

United finished third last season, yet have started badly under Carrick, sitting in the bottom half with six points from six games.

Our Take

Yorke’s argument has merit. Sesko’s physical profile suits the Premier League, and consistent minutes might unlock his best form. Fitness is the obstacle, though, and Carrick needs a settled front line quickly if United are to recover.