Reds Weighing Up Defensive Reinforcements

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah, according to Football Insider, as they assess defensive options before the next transfer window.

The 23-year-old came through Anfield’s academy, impressed on loan at Bristol Rovers and helped the Reds win the 2024/25 Premier League title before joining Leverkusen permanently last year.

Strong Start in the Bundesliga

Quansah scored five goals and kept 13 clean sheets in 44 appearances last season. This term he has one assist and two clean sheets in four league games, form that has earned a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

Buyback Clause and Rivals

Leverkusen are in no hurry to sell, with his contract running until 2030. Liverpool do hold a buyback clause worth around £59.5m, expiring on 15 June 2027, although a move is considered unlikely. Chelsea and Real Madrid are also interested.

Where Quansah Could Fit

Standing 6ft 3in, Quansah is a right-footed centre-back who can also play at right-back. He is quick, strong in the air and comfortable playing out from the back.

Liverpool’s right-sided options include Jeremy Jacquet, Giovanni Leoni, Joe Gomez and Ronald Araujo, who is on loan from Barcelona, though Leoni and Gomez have had fitness problems.

Our Take

Right-back has been a concern since Trent Alexander-Arnold left, so Quansah’s versatility is appealing. However, close to £60m is a lot for a developing player, and it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool trigger the clause.

Liverpool face Manchester City this weekend.