Reds and Blues Enter Race for Brazilian Centre-Back

Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly joined the chase for Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo, with Football Insider claiming both clubs are weighing up moves for the 24-year-old in 2027.

Murillo’s Rise at the City Ground

The Brazilian arrived from Corinthians with just 13 league appearances in his homeland, yet he has become a mainstay of Forest’s backline. Across 120 outings he has scored four goals and built a reputation for crucial interventions, including goal-line clearances against Harry Maguire in April 2025 and Savinho last season.

Why Liverpool and Chelsea Are Interested

Forest have been dragged into relegation scraps in two of the last three campaigns, and only one win from five this term has fuelled fears of another struggle. That uncertainty could shape Murillo’s future.

According to the report, Liverpool are exploring a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, while Chelsea want to bolster their defensive options. Both are said to be ready to spend big.

Manchester United Could Complicate Matters

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested competition will be fierce. He described Chelsea as long-standing admirers, noted Liverpool have previously been linked, and added that Manchester United have also tracked the defender. He cautioned a deal would be tricky, given Murillo signed a new contract last May running until 2030.

Forest Will Demand a Premium

No asking price has been mentioned, but Forest’s record sale of Elliot Anderson suggests they will not be swayed by Transfermarkt’s £42m valuation.

Our Take

Murillo fits Liverpool’s long-term needs well, particularly with Van Dijk’s age in mind, while Chelsea rarely shy away from big-money moves. However, with Forest holding all the cards through his long contract, this saga could run and run, and relegation worries might be the only thing that loosens their grip.