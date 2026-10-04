Chelsea looked into signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde this summer, according to Caught Offside, and the Catalan giants may now be open to offers when the January transfer window arrives.

Will Barcelona Sell Jules Kounde in January?

Barcelona are reportedly under pressure to raise funds and are prepared to cash in on the France international, valued at around £51m by Transfermarkt. Chelsea did their groundwork last summer but never made a formal approach.

However, a deal looks far from simple. Kounde is believed to be happy at Camp Nou and is tied to a contract running until 2030. Alejandro Balde and Frenkie de Jong are also said to be available, although Balde, like Kounde, would prefer to stay.

Jules Kounde Profile: Barcelona Career and Playing Style

Barcelona brought the 27-year-old back from Sevilla in 2022 after he impressed in Andalusia. Since then, he has mostly featured at right-back, collecting three La Liga titles and several domestic cups.

Kounde has been used more sparingly under Hansi Flick this term, yet he remains a key figure for Les Bleus. A right-footed and versatile defender, he is equally comfortable in central defence, combining pace and strength with aerial ability and composure on the ball.

Why Chelsea Need Defensive Reinforcements Under Xabi Alonso

The Blues strengthened their back line by signing Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, yet defensive problems have continued under Xabi Alonso. Chelsea have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side so far and sit in mid-table after collecting just one point from their last three league matches.

Our Opinion: Kounde Would Suit Chelsea

Kounde makes plenty of sense on paper. He is at the peak of his career, has won major honours and offers flexibility across the back line, which could be valuable given Chelsea’s leaky form. Kounde’s experience at the top level could help steady a shaky defence.

Even so, his reluctance to leave and a fee in the region of £51m could complicate negotiations. It will be interesting to see whether Chelsea revive their interest in January or wait until next summer.