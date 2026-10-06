Arsenal are reportedly considering a big-money swoop for Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, with the Turkey international seen as a potential left-wing solution.

Arsenal’s Attack Needs Fresh Quality

The Gunners’ perfect start ended with a 3-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break. Mikel Arteta’s side have scored only eight goals in five Premier League games, which is a concern. Kai Havertz has been preferred to Viktor Gyokeres up front, so a new striker could eventually arrive, while Christos Tzolis looks too raw for a title-chasing left flank.

Fichajes Link Arsenal With Yildiz

Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Arsenal are monitoring the Juventus attacker, valued at around £85m. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are said to be rivals. Yildiz is contracted in Turin until June 2030, but Juventus are without Champions League football and trail Inter Milan and Napoli, so he may fancy a new challenge.

Why Yildiz Suits Arsenal

With Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard both gone, Arsenal lack a decisive presence on the left. Yildiz offers sharp one-on-one dribbling, intelligent movement, creativity and clinical finishing from range or close in. At 21, he is also a long-term option with his best years ahead.

Can Arsenal Beat Rivals to Yildiz?

In my opinion, regular football could be Arsenal’s biggest advantage. Real Madrid have Vinicius Junior on the left, and Bayern Munich boast Luis Diaz, whereas Yildiz would walk straight into Arteta’s XI. Arsenal’s previous interest in Vinicius, who has since renewed in Madrid, now looks like a bullet dodged given his form. An £85m fee is hefty, but it feels justifiable for a player of this profile.