Arsenal are showing serious interest in Real Madrid forward Endrick, according to TEAMtalk, and could challenge Manchester United and Liverpool for his signature in the January transfer window.

Endrick’s Struggle for Minutes at Real Madrid

Real Madrid signed the Brazilian from Palmeiras after he impressed in his homeland, but the 20-year-old has found opportunities limited in the Spanish capital. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Olympique Lyonnais, where he registered 16 goal contributions in 21 appearances in all competitions. Jose Mourinho chose to retain him this summer, yet Endrick has again been kept out of the starting XI, despite remaining a regular for Brazil.

Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool Monitor Situation

AS claim Endrick is likely to depart in January in search of regular football, while TEAMtalk state his representatives will speak to Real Madrid to establish how much playing time he can expect. Arsenal made an initial approach in the summer and are well placed if he becomes available. Liverpool, United and Tottenham Hotspur also made enquiries about the deal details during the same window.

Endrick’s Transfer Value and Playing Style

Transfermarkt values the forward at roughly £35m, and his contract runs until 2030, which gives Madrid considerable leverage in negotiations. Endrick is a left-footed striker who can also operate on the right wing. He is quick, technically gifted, comfortable dribbling in tight spaces and possesses a thunderous shot, as well as a clinical eye for goal.

Our Take on the Endrick Race

In our opinion, Endrick would be a smart addition for any of the three Premier League sides, as his potential remains obvious despite the frustrations in Madrid. Arsenal’s early approach could give them an edge, but with rivals circling and Madrid unlikely to sell cheaply, it promises to be a fascinating battle.