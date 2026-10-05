Arsenal are reportedly leading the chase for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, with a formal offer said to be in preparation, according to German outlet Fussball News.

Arsenal Interest in Nusa Said to Be Concrete

The report claims the Premier League champions are ready to table a £34m bid for the Norway international. Leipzig, however, are reluctant to lose the 21-year-old and would only entertain a sale if offers reached between £51m and £55m.

Who Is Antonio Nusa?

Nusa came through the ranks at Stabæk before moving to Club Brugge in 2021. He made 86 appearances in Belgium, helping the club to two league titles and a Belgian Super Cup. In September 2022, he scored against Porto in the Champions League aged just 17, becoming the youngest Norwegian to play in the competition and its second-youngest scorer.

His switch to Leipzig followed in the summer of 2024, and his progress has continued at both club and international level. He has registered five goal contributions in six games this season, while his performances at the recent World Cup attracted further attention.

Crowded Race for the Norwegian

Arsenal are far from alone. The report names Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa as Premier League suitors, while Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Roma, AC Milan, Inter, Juventus and Napoli are also said to be monitoring his situation.

Strengths That Appeal to Arteta

Dribbling is Nusa’s standout quality, with 3.16 successful take-ons per Bundesliga game this term. He also works hard off the ball, winning 6.84 duels per game, which suggests he would suit a side that presses aggressively.

Erling Haaland has previously described him as “extraordinary”, a compliment that underlines his reputation among top-level peers.

Our Take

A £34m opening bid looks well short of Leipzig’s valuation, so Arsenal may need to raise their offer significantly. Still, given his age, output and work rate, Nusa could be a smart long-term addition to Mikel Arteta’s attack, and the Gunners will have to move quickly if they are to see off such a long list of admirers.