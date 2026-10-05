Gunners Eye Spanish Defender

Arsenal have reportedly registered interest in Sporting CP defender Ivan Fresneda, according to Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã, as relayed by Sport Witness. The 22-year-old Spain international is said to have drawn fresh attention following his latest national-team call-up.

Who Is Ivan Fresneda?

Fresneda came through Real Madrid’s youth system before joining Leganés in 2020, then moved on to Real Valladolid. He helped Valladolid earn promotion to La Liga in 2023 and kept impressing even after the club went back down.

Sporting won the race for his signature, and he has since made 89 appearances for the Lisbon club. He has been part of back-to-back Primeira Liga titles in 2023-24 and 2024-25, plus the 2025 Portuguese Cup triumph. This season he has played in all seven league matches under Rui Borges, starting five, and came off the bench in the 3-1 win over Galatasaray.

Arsenal’s Previous Interest in Fresneda

This is not the first time the Gunners have been linked. Football Talk reported in June that Fresneda was on a shortlist of potential left-back options. His valuation has risen since he stayed at the Estádio José Alvalade last summer, yet Arsenal are said to remain keen.

Barcelona and Contract Hurdles

A deal looks far from straightforward, though. Correio da Manhã adds that Sporting want to extend his contract, while Barcelona are also monitoring the defender.

Opinion: Would Fresneda Suit Arsenal?

Fresneda looks a sound fit for the modern game. He is efficient in possession, dangerous going forward and combative in defensive duels. Predominantly a right-back, he would offer Arsenal a different tactical dimension to Ben White and Jurrien Timber.

With his stock rising, Arsenal would probably need to bid comfortably above his £17m Transfermarkt valuation, and Barcelona’s presence could push Sporting’s asking price even higher.