Arsenal have reportedly identified Fulham striker Gonzalo Garcia as a possible attacking addition, with a fee of up to £59m being suggested.

Arsenal Monitor Garcia After Impressive Fulham Start

According to German outlet 442, relayed by TEAMtalk, the Gunners are keeping close tabs on the 22-year-old. Garcia arrived at Craven Cottage this summer and, despite scoring only twice, has been among Fulham’s best performers during a testing start to the season.

From Real Madrid Prospect to Club World Cup Star

Garcia emerged at Real Madrid, where 46 goal contributions for Castilla earned a first-team opportunity under Carlo Ancelotti. He netted his first senior goal in a 3-2 Copa del Rey win over Leganés, then won the top scorer award at the 2025 Club World Cup. Federico Valverde has described him as “spectacular”. However, game time proved scarce behind Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid Buy-Back Clause Complicates Pursuit

Fulham secured Garcia on a six-year deal, so Arsenal would reportedly need to pay between £51m and £59m. Real Madrid inserted a buy-back clause into the agreement, while Aston Villa are also said to be monitoring the Spaniard.

Why Garcia Could Suit Arteta’s Attack

The Gunners added only Christos Tzolis to their forward line last summer, and Viktor Gyökeres has largely struggled so far. Kai Havertz also picked up an injury on international duty with Germany, casting doubt over his availability for the Leeds United fixture.

Our Take

Garcia’s energy and finishing instinct look a sensible match for Mikel Arteta’s system, and Arsenal clearly need a dependable option through the middle. Still, paying close to £59m for a player with two goals this season feels steep, and the buy-back clause means Real Madrid could ultimately benefit most. Arsenal might do better to explore alternative targets before committing such a sum to a pursuit with so many obstacles.