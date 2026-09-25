Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Manchester City centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov as Enzo Maresca considers strengthening his defensive options in January, according to Caught Offside.

Khusanov’s Rapid Rise Through European Football

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a whirlwind few years since coming through Bunyodkor’s academy in Uzbekistan. He began his senior career at Belarusian outfit Energetik-BGU in 2022 before his displays in the Vysshaya Liga persuaded Ligue 1 club RC Lens to snap him up a year later.

His form in France soon turned heads at City, who moved to sign him last year. Since arriving at the Etihad, though, Khusanov has largely been used as a squad option rather than a guaranteed starter, despite helping his side lift domestic silverware. He remains a key figure for Uzbekistan internationally, where he is first-choice at centre-back.

Chelsea Monitoring Situation Amid Defensive Concerns

With Chelsea having shown defensive vulnerabilities in the opening weeks of the campaign, the Blues are said to be exploring reinforcements for the backline when the winter window opens. Khusanov’s limited game time at City has reportedly put him on their radar, though Chelsea are understood to be one of several Premier League sides keeping tabs on him.

Standing at 6ft 1in, the right-footed defender is comfortable at both centre-back and right-back, offering the athleticism and composure in possession that would suit Maresca’s system. Transfermarkt values him at around £43million, and with a contract running until 2031, City hold a strong hand in any negotiations.

A Deal Worth Pursuing?

Given his versatility and pedigree, Khusanov looks a sensible target for Chelsea if they can find a way to prise him from the Etihad. Whether the club follow through with a formal bid remains to be seen, particularly with competition from elsewhere in the division.

Chelsea’s form has been mixed of late — opening wins over Fulham and Brighton followed by just one point from three Premier League outings before the international break.