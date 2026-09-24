Manchester United appear increasingly powerless to keep hold of teenage sensation JJ Gabriel, even after formally rejecting his request to cancel his registration at Old Trafford.

According to widespread reports, including Sky Sports and The Telegraph, United have refused to release the 15-year-old from his registration, insisting the situation “can still be resolved”. However, that refusal may count for little once Gabriel turns 16 on 6 October, when he becomes eligible for a scholarship agreement and, crucially, could exploit FIFA’s minor-transfer exemptions to move abroad.

The passport loophole explained

Gabriel is understood to hold an Irish passport, which under FIFA’s Article 19 exceptions could allow an EU move without United’s consent once family-relocation criteria are satisfied. Journalist Ben Jacobs has explained that if the “ducks line up”, United may ultimately have no power to block a departure, regardless of their stance on de-registration.

The Kid Messi, as he’s been dubbed, has been on United’s books since the age of 11 and was tipped to become the club’s youngest-ever player in this week’s Carabao Cup tie against Brighton. He won the Premier League Under-18 Player of the Year award while still only 14 and scored a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut against Sabah.

What next for JJ Gabriel?

With Real Madrid and Barcelona both said to be monitoring developments closely, the Spanish giants look best placed to capitalise if United’s resistance ultimately proves futile. Premier League rivals, by contrast, face tighter registration restrictions that make an immediate swoop far harder.

It’s a situation United will want handled delicately. Losing a player compared to Wayne Rooney and Lionel Messi before he’s even made his senior debut would be a bitter blow, and how the club’s hierarchy manages the coming weeks could shape whether Gabriel’s exit becomes a cautionary tale or simply modern football’s uncomfortable reality for academies developing talent this young.