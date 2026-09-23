Chelsea are reportedly keen to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of AC Milan striker Francesco Camarda, according to TEAMtalk.

Who Is Francesco Camarda?

The 18-year-old joined Milan’s academy aged seven and worked his way through the ranks before making his senior debut in 2023, becoming the youngest player ever to appear in Serie A. Opportunities proved limited, though, so he spent last season on loan at Lecce to gain regular football.

He has since made his Italy debut, yet new Milan head coach Ruben Amorim has kept him as back-up to Goncalo Ramos, leaving Camarda on the fringes.

Which Clubs Want Camarda?

TEAMtalk claims his lack of minutes has attracted attention across Europe. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and the City Football Group all pursued him previously, but he chose to stay at his boyhood club.

Chelsea’s admiration remains strong, while Tottenham, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion have also registered their interest.

Chelsea and Tottenham Striker Situation

Standing 6ft 2in, the right-footed forward possesses genuine potential and could prove a shrewd investment for either London club.

Chelsea’s options include João Pedro, Danny Welbeck and Emmanuel Emegha, but Emegha has struggled with fitness and Welbeck is in the twilight of his career.

Spurs strengthened their attack by signing Omar Marmoush this summer and also have Dominic Solanke and Richarlison. However, the Brazilian is out of favour, while Solanke has yet to reproduce his best since arriving from AFC Bournemouth.

Opinion: Who Is Better Placed to Land Camarda?

In our view, Chelsea look better placed. Their recruitment strategy leans heavily towards young, high-potential talent, and Welbeck’s age plus Emegha’s fitness concerns could open a route into the squad. Tottenham have just invested in Marmoush, which may make another forward a lower priority. Camarda’s decision will likely hinge on guaranteed minutes. Either way, this looks a transfer battle worth watching closely.