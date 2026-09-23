Arsenal starlet Max Dowman has emerged as a January loan target for a dozen clubs, with Celtic and Rangers reportedly leading the chase for the highly rated teenager.

Reports from TEAMtalk suggest Arsenal would be prepared to sanction a temporary exit for Dowman should regular senior football become a priority for his continued progress. Should Mikel Arteta give the move his blessing, roughly twelve sides are said to be circling, with the two Old Firm rivals among the most prominent names.

Arsenal are understood to be extremely cautious over how Dowman’s career is managed, given the scale of the hype surrounding him. Still only 16, he is already viewed as one of English football’s brightest emerging talents and continues to feature sporadically under Arteta this season.

Dowman’s rise has been remarkable. He became Arsenal’s youngest-ever starting player at just 15 years and 302 days old, sitting only behind Ethan Nwaneri in the list of the Premier League’s youngest-ever appearance makers. He also holds the record as the competition’s youngest goalscorer, having netted against Everton in March aged 16 years and 73 days.

Would a Loan Benefit Dowman’s Development?

Despite being firmly part of Arteta’s senior plans, consistent minutes remain hard to come by for the youngster. A loan spell wouldn’t necessarily be about toughening him up against stronger opposition, but rather ensuring he gets the sustained playing time that Arsenal may struggle to provide this term.

In my view, a temporary move north of the border could suit all parties. Celtic and Rangers can realistically promise regular first-team football in a competitive, high-pressure environment, something that often accelerates a young player’s development far more than sporadic Premier League cameos.

Arsenal are yet to confirm any concrete plans, and discussions with interested clubs would likely follow closer to January. Whatever happens, Dowman’s long-term progress appears to remain the guiding factor behind any potential decision.