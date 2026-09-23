Barcelona have renewed their interest in Harry Kane, with Manchester United also watching closely as the striker’s contract situation at Bayern Munich develops, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Both clubs are said to be tracking talks between Kane and the Bundesliga giants, even though Bayern remain confident of tying their star forward down to fresh terms. Reports suggest Kane himself is leaning towards extending his stay in Bavaria, though continued interest from two of Europe’s biggest clubs could still complicate proceedings.

Since joining Bayern, Kane has been nothing short of prolific, regularly rewriting the club’s scoring records. He recently became the quickest player to reach 100 Bundesliga goals, needing just 98 appearances to eclipse Dieter Müller’s long-standing mark. Performances of that calibre explain why he remains such a hot commodity across the continent.

Barcelona’s Search for a Long-Term Number Nine

Raphinha has impressed while deputising as Barcelona’s centre-forward following Robert Lewandowski’s exit, but the Catalan club are understood to want a more permanent solution up front. Having missed out on Julian Álvarez earlier this year, Barcelona may revisit that pursuit, though Atlético Madrid’s reluctance to sell could force them to explore alternatives — with Kane firmly on that shortlist should he choose not to extend with Bayern.

Where Do Manchester United Stand?

United’s admiration for Kane dates back to his Tottenham days, and speculation persists that they would relish the chance to finally land him, potentially even on a free transfer next summer. A move to Old Trafford would hand Kane a genuine shot at Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring record, a narrative that would captivate English football.

That said, nothing currently suggests Kane is contemplating a return to England. With Bayern talks progressing smoothly, it increasingly looks like wishful thinking from United’s perspective — though transfer sagas involving a player of Kane’s stature rarely stay quiet for long, and both suitors will be watching Munich closely over the coming months.